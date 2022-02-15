Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,400 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Nabors Industries worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBR. Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

