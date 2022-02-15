Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

