Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

