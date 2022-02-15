Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.