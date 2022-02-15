Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,695,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.89 and its 200 day moving average is $391.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.