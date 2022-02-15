Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 152.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 291,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

