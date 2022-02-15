Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

