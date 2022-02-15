Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

