Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ERAS opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Erasca Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

