Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

