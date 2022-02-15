Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,207 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.