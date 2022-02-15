Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,699 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Celanese by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.