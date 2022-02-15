Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 234,136 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,136 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Gritstone bio worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.