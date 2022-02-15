Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,910 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.