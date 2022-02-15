EnterCoin Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $104,100.21 and approximately $37,105.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.