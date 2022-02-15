Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 20,311 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.24.
Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
