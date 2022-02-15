Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 20,311 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

