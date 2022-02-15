Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $287,660.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00.

NYSE:NVST traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

