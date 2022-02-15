Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $287,660.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00.

NYSE:NVST traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.