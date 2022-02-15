EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

