Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $40,013.40 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,541. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $765.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

