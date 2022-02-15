Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) will report $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year sales of $14.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $15.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

