Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 15th (CHS, CUZ, GFF, GMED, HAS, IGMS, ITRG, JMPLY, LLY, MD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Chico's FAS Inc alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.