Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 15th (FRHC, FYBR, GLPI, GOOS, GXO, HLUYY, HOOD, IAA, IFS, IMTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

