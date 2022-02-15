Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (ADYEY, ATD, BKRIY, BNPQY, BRCN, BWAGF, CRZBY, EBKDY, HEOFF, ING)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 15th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.95).

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($85.23) to €78.00 ($88.64).

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.80 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82).

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €53.00 ($60.23).

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20).

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($19.32) to €19.50 ($22.16).

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

