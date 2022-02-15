Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (B, CAE, CCK, HD, IMG, LOW, RARE, TRST, TSE, TSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barnes is well-poised to benefit from strength across businesses, solid product offerings and focus on innovation in the quarters ahead. The company’s policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings at the low end of the $1.83-$1.93 per share range, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12-18%. Organic sales are expected to grow 10% year over year. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in the aerospace aftermarket businesses due to low aircraft utilization is concerning. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs weigh on the company’s industrial business. International businesses are also exposed to related headwinds. Its earnings estimates have been stable for 2021 in the past 30 days.”

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers preferr cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend through investing in capacity additions, building new plants and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Crysvita, continues to drive sales. Recently, the company received two FDA approvals — Dojolvi for treating fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals should continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Ultragenyx’s efforts in continuing the advancement of its gene-therapy clinical programs for addressing rare diseases holds potential. However, being a commercial company with low revenues, any setback could escalate operating expenses and increase the cash requirement for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a buy rating. They currently have $173.00 price target on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

