Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (BBVA, BP, CMI, FF, GLNG, HR, ICL, IIVI, IKTSY, IMIAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

