Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ETRN opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

