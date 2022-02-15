Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE ELS opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

