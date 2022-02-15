Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.