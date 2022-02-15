Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. Esprit shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,009 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
