Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0126

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $255,321.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

