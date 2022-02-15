Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $252,178.88 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00038679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105782 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

