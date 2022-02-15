ETNA Network Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $138,370.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

