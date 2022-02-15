EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $5.69 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $9,731.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00302529 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,456,141,334 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.