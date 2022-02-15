Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.34 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 18.13 ($0.25). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 44,168,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90. The firm has a market cap of £556.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.34.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

