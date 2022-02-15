EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of EDRY opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
EuroDry Company Profile
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroDry (EDRY)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.