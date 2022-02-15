Evedo (EVED) Tops One Day Volume of $482,102.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $482,102.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105908 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

