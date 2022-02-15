Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Everbridge worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.