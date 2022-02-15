EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.57 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

