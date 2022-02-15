EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.57 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 17.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
