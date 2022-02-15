Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.63.

RE opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.51. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.