Everipedia Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $97.67 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,443,776 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.