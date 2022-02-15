EverRise Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $95.12 million and $1.43 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

