Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.15

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.20. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 100 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.