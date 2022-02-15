Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.79% of Evolent Health worth $102,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

