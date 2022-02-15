Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.18

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.18 and traded as high as C$44.87. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.87, with a volume of 91,863 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

