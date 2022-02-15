ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $327,413.62

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $327,413.62 and approximately $1,356.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005770 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

