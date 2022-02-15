Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $445,553.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and $445,553.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

