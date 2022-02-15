extraDNA Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $178,197.87 and approximately $23,675.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,445.28 or 0.99870082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00245706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00155733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00305861 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001419 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

