Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.72% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,784,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

