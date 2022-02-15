Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

