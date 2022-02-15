Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly Sells 13,515 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:FICO traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.93. The company had a trading volume of 143,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
