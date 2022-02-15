Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly Sells 13,515 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FICO traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.93. The company had a trading volume of 143,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.